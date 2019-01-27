Dolph Ziggler Addresses His Status With WWE

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dolph Ziggler commented on his status with WWE:

“Technically I am still under contract, but I am not scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble tomorrow. I have a show after at Stand-Up Live.”

“It becomes a gray area because I have a weird life even for a wrestler so as of now there’s a couple different handshake agreements involved in some things sometimes it’s not written on paper, so I’ve been very able to do outside projects. Movies, shows, comedy, and a bunch of different things with my brother which is really fun. Because of never besmirching the WWE’s name and doing positive things they let me do more, and more, and more so I’ll be continuing to do some things like that.”

“I can’t really answer that and I don’t want to make some fake thing or some sly thing. For now, I am on a hiatus from WWE. It took me like ten years to get a weekend off and this is it. So we’ll see how it goes. Like I said it’s a handshake different thing than what’s on paper and I’ve given everything and we’ll see if there is more for me to give and I’d be happy to do it.”