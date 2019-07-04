Dolph Ziggler Addresses Rumor, Charlotte Flair Comments On Changes

– In an interview with Sunday Night’s Main Event, Dolph Ziggler addressed a rumor that he would be transitioning into a backstage role with WWE:

“Three or four years ago, they (WWE management) said we’d like for you to wrestle here for 20 more years and eventually become an agent one day behind the scenes, I said, I don’t know. We’ll talk about that when that day comes. That was years and years ago, so that is a totally false thing I guess.”

– In an interview with MySanAntonio.com, Charlotte Flair commented on Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff’s new Creative Director roles in WWE:

“I think it is great, and they are both very talented men with creative minds, but we have so many writers and people that work with us on creative. It is exciting, but it is doesn’t change my role,” Flair said. “However, having two people that have been a part of the industry for so long and seen the changes and been with different companies and back, I think that it adds a lot to them being really good in that role and helps bring new stories.”