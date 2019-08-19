Dolph Ziggler Comments On Roman Reigns, The Street Profits Update

– Dolph Ziggler commented on the Roman Reigns “who done it” storyline with the following message on Twitter:

please keep the big d’oh @WWERomanReigns in your thoughts. he recently had a bunch of bad stuff ALMOST happen to him. he wasnt blindsided by a jealous hbk, Maryse’s husband or viciously speared repeatedly, by that deranged human ring post-goldberg, but he’s THE guy #prayers #yolo — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 19, 2019

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding The Street Profits:

“They are remaining as NXT wrestlers even though they will continue with non-wrestling segments on Raw.”