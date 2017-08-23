Dolph Ziggler Comments On Rumors About His Status With WWE

Dolph Ziggler, who made his return to WWE television this week after a brief absence, recently did an interview with ChannelGuideMag.com and talked about his time off from the company. Ziggler mentioned that WWE has been good about giving him time off so he could do outside projects such as comedy and political shows. Ziggler addressed the speculation about his status with the company:

“It’s nice to take a little break and come back fresh. Not matter when or no matter what I’m doing, I think it will be nice. I’ve only missed a handful of weeks of work. After a while you just want to step out. People talking is fine. People are talking about you, so that’s a great thing. Some people’s jobs are to speculate. So, I can understand that. I’m still excited to be in the ring. I still do the live events and have a blast. I’ve been working with the likes of Nakamura, which has been really fun.”

Ziggler also commented on the rumors about him being repackaged:

“There is all this talk out there about me being repackaged. I don’t think I’m doing that,” he said.