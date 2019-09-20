Dolph Ziggler Confronts Goldberg At Restaurant (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

It appears that the Bill Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler feud is not over as Goldberg published a video of Ziggler confronting him at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas. MMA stars Roy Nelson and Eryk Anders helped separate the two.

