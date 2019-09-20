Dolph Ziggler Confronts Goldberg At Restaurant (Video)

View this post on Instagram

…. what happens in Vegas obviously doesn’t stay in Vegas! 😡 My usual stop at @andiamolv to see @richardwilk and @bellatormma @roynelsonmma came with an unexpected surprise. Looks like @heelziggler and I still don’t see eye to eye! Fortunately for him I wasn’t still hungry! AND @ufc ‘s @erykanders was there to help him get away!!! #spear #jackhammer #whosnext @dodgeofficial @limitless @redynutrients @frioicechests @speedkore01