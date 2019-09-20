Dolph Ziggler Confronts Goldberg At Restaurant (Video)

It appears that the Bill Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler feud is not over as Goldberg published a video of Ziggler confronting him at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas. MMA stars Roy Nelson and Eryk Anders helped separate the two.
View this post on Instagram
…. what happens in Vegas obviously doesn’t stay in Vegas! 😡 My usual stop at @andiamolv to see @richardwilk and @bellatormma @roynelsonmma came with an unexpected surprise. Looks like @heelziggler and I still don’t see eye to eye! Fortunately for him I wasn’t still hungry! AND @ufc ‘s @erykanders was there to help him get away!!! #spear #jackhammer #whosnext @dodgeofficial @limitless @redynutrients @frioicechests @speedkore01