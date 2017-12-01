Dolph Ziggler Discusses His Frustrations With Position In WWE

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler spoke about frustrations with his current position in the WWE during a recent appearance on Edge and Christian’s podcast. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of popculture.com):

“I hate it,” Ziggler said “But also I’m someone who, I hate that I’m not the champion. I hate that the show is not about me because that that’s the mentality you should have if you’re in the business. If you’re the ‘Hey I want to be the opening guy who works for 10 years and saves a bunch of money,’ (guy) that’s great. But there’s a thousand other guys in the back that say, ‘I want to be the best. I want to main event WrestleMania, I want the show to be about me.'”

“So you have to have that mentality. But also I’ve been around enough to know the score, to know what’s going on. So I hate being in that position. I think I should be a bigger part of the show. But so does everybody else.”

Ziggler talked about his win/loss record in the company.”You get passed over a handful of times for a couple of years, then you start to have more of a cult following and it gets hot,” Ziggler said. “But after a couple of years of not having the trigger pulled and the eight-year-old kids now know that you’re in that roll, I noticed in the last two years that even my live event matches are a little hard for me to do my job. Because when I come out and a 10-year-old kid goes, ‘I know you’re losing,’ we go, ‘Aww, crap.'”

“I’ve said this to the boss on several occasions, I’ve made a career out of almost never winning, which is awesome. But at some point I have to be seen as somebody who could win without pulling a needle out of a haystack or a lottery ball out… because that loses all of that luster.”

Ziggler noted that he needs to figure out if he wants to stay with WWE or walk away for at least a period of time to prove his worth.

“I feel a lot of my cries are falling on deaf ears to have a change. Two years ago when my contract was up, I told them I was ‘out.’ But they convinced me to sign a new deal. After they told me to stay and help out. I mean I love WWE. They treat me well and pay me well. I travel around the world and it’s great. It’s great at live events. I get the time and do whatever hell I want and tear the house down. But something is telling me again when this contract is up that I need to go away. I hate that I might have to go away but I have to.”