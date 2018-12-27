Dolph Ziggler Expected To Take Time Off From WWE Soon

It was announced on Raw that Dolph Ziggler will face Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match on next Monday’s episode. The show is being taped on Friday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and will air on New Year’s Eve.

It’s quite possible that Ziggler will take time off from WWE following the match as he’s expected to do so once his feud with McIntyre with concludes. McIntyre’s supposed to come out on top in their program, leading to Ziggler going away for a while. Ziggler also wants to take off from WWE to focus on his endeavors outside the ring.