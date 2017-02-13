Dolph Ziggler Giving Out Love Advice, Braun Strowman Vs. WWE Veteran Announced, WWE 205 Live Promo

– As noted, TJ Perkins vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE 205 Live. Below is a promo for that match:

– Braun Strowman vs. Big Show has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

– Dolph Ziggler will be taking over the Facebook page of WWE partner Cricket Wireless tomorrow to dish out Valentine’s Day advice to fans. Ziggler tweeted the following on the live event: