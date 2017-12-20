Dolph Ziggler Leaves United States Title In the Ring After Cutting Strange Promo On SmackDown Live

Dolph Ziggler apparently relinquished his newly won United States Championship on Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE.

Ziggler threw a Championship Celebration just 48 hours after winning the United States Championship at Clash of Champions in a Triple Threat Match against Bobby Roode and Baron Corbin. Ziggler ran through a list of his championship accomplishments as “The Showoff” explained that nobody should have been surprised that he won. WWE then aired footage of his past United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and World Heavyweight Championship victories.

Dolph then screamed at the crowd that they don’t deserve him, and he told them that if they want a memorable moment, he has one last one for them. Ziggler then proceeded to lay the United States Championship down in the middle of the ring and walked off in silence.

There have been rumors that Ziggler would be leaving WWE at the end of the year, but none of those have been substantiated as of yet. WWE still recognizes Dolph Ziggler as the United States Champion.

Here is WWE.com’s recap of the segment, which is labeled as “bizarre” and “odd.”

Dolph Ziggler’s Championship Celebration ended in bizarre fashion

