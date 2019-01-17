Dolph Ziggler Leaving WWE Soon?, Latest News On The Revival

– Dolph Ziggler, who has not appeared on WWE television since his steel cage match with Drew McIntyre on New Year’s Eve, is another name that is rumored to be leaving the company soon. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Ziggler had reportedly turned down an offer to become a producer for WWE. Johnson added that ”sources claim he remains under a WWE deal (and some there have denied he is exiting at all) but others have been some pointing to 1/31 as an exit date.”

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed reports that The Revival asked for their release from WWE. The duo reportedly asked to be released after their match with Lucha House Party on RAW and did so while still in their gear. The Revival’s release request isn’t expected to be granted for the obvious reason of All Elite Wrestling wanting them.