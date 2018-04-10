Dolph Ziggler On Rumors Of Him Signing New Deal, Disappointing US Title Run, More

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently spoke with WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):



Rumors of his new $1.5 million WWE contract:



“My father called me to congratulate me on my deal that I had re-signed and I said ‘What are you talking about?’ It’s fun to have Internet rumors out there, but even if and when I do re-sign I won’t be like ‘Hey everybody, here’s the details of this contract’. There’s a short amount of time left on this contract, we’re negotiating and we’ll see what happens.”



His last US Title run:



“I’m going to guess that some plans that were made originally didn’t happen. I asked to go away for a while just to let them forget that I wasn’t doing anything of too much importance. I asked for some time off. I got kicked in the head by Jack Swagger and got a concussion when I was the champ and I was out for 2 weeks and that’s basically all the time off I’ve had. Even my stand up dates are booked around when I’m not working here. So if I’m never gone, no one can hope for me to come back. One other time I was gone for 5 weeks to film a movie. That was it. I never went away, I never had a surgery and I don’t want to but you can’t be missed if you are never gone and you are always here. So I asked to go away for 6 months or a year and was told no, but maybe a couple of months. Out of nowhere in this title match, I won the match. It was really fun, it was really crazy. Corbin and Roode are really fun to wrestle. I won it and I went ‘Alright, what am I going to do now?’ and I figured I would have a moment and have everyone talking about me one way or another, so I threw down the title and walked out. I thought it was great and then 3 TV’s later I was back.”



His Royal Rumble appearance:



“I only lasted about 90 seconds and that was so disappointing to me for everything I had done in the last couple weeks and months.”