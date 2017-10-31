Dolph Ziggler On Tonight’s SmackDown Match, Big Show – Flashback Friday, RAW Top 10

– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Baltimore.

– This week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will feature 22 years of Big Show.

– Dolph Ziggler tweeted the following going into tonight’ 2 of 3 Falls Match against Bobby Roode on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. As noted, the winner will earn a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.