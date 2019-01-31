Dolph Ziggler Opens Up About Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Dolph Ziggler commented on Dean Ambrose leaving WWE:

“It was very surprising to me. I don’t know too many people who are too close to him that would have any insight. I wouldn’t want to guess anything. I didn’t see that coming. He’s always got something going on and is always in a prominent role, doing something great and he’s liked by the fans. He could just try to move on and do some other stuff. I can understand. It’s hard to read him sometimes. He’s a ridiculously nice guy and loves the business.”

“Definitely does his own thing. Kind of in his own world a lot. I’m friends with his wife (Renee Young) and we talk all the time. But Dean and I, if we’re putting a match together, we talk, but otherwise….really friendly guy, loves wrestling, loves having a good time but definitely does his own thing. Maybe he’s looking to do his own thing some more.”