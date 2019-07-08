Dolph Ziggler Plans Changed, Aleister Black’s Opponent For Extreme Rules

– WWE has started a feud between Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler. However, it appears that Ziggler was originally going to feud with Ali but WWE went in a different direction. Fightful.com is reporting that the idea for Ziggler vs. Ali has been “tabled” which means that it’s been postponed for consideration.
– Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following regarding Aleister Black’s opponent for WWE Extreme Rules:
I’m told Cesaro was the original planned opponent for Aleister Black for Extreme Rules and in fact he may still be. This was however prior to Heyman & Bischoff coming back into the fold. No idea if they want something else instead. We will see.
