Dolph Ziggler Reacts To Facing Goldberg At SummerSlam

Goldberg will face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam after making a surprise appearance at the end of Raw.

Ziggler appeared on “Miz TV” to sign a contract for a match he thought was against The Miz at SummerSlam. After Ziggler signed the contract, however, Miz told him that it was for a match on Raw next week.

Miz said he wanted to give the SummerSlam match to someone who may not have many more matches left. Ziggler immediately thought it was Shawn Michaels (who stood next to Miz), but HBK said it wasn’t him either. Goldberg’s music suddenly hit as the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion stomped his way to the ring.

“Guess what, son?” Goldberg sneered to a retreating Ziggler upon signing the contract, “You’re next.” Ziggler then got superkicked by HBK as Raw went off the air.

In this backstage interview with Sarah Schreiber, the self-proclaimed “Living Legend” vows to “kick Goldberg’s ass in front of everyone” when they meet this Sunday at SummerSlam.