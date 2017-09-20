Dolph Ziggler Responds To Critics, News On Jinder Mahal’s WWE SmackDown Promo

– It’s interesting to note that Jinder Mahal’s promo from this week’s Smackdown Live was not uploaded to WWE’s YouTube channel. The promo saw Mahal mock Shinsuke Nakamura for being Japanese and at one point he said “you always rook the same.” During the segment, the fans responded with a “that’s too far” chant.

WWE has not uploaded the a YouTube clip of Jinder Mahal's promo from SmackDown last night. WWE usually uploads a clip for every segment. pic.twitter.com/ZdqzYYTxWX — Brandon Howard (@BrandonThurston) September 20, 2017

– Dolph Ziggler has responded to fans that were critical of his wrestler impressions segment on Smackdown Live:

Im sorry but @HEELZiggler spoofing hbk entrance on sd..wasnt that your whole gimmick for some time? 😂 — Nicole Green (@nicnakxo) September 20, 2017

No. When Im in shorts I'm copying Billy Gunn, but I do the exact same thing in pants, I'm a complete ripoff off Shawn. Got it? https://t.co/KzrG6Cg0JO — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 20, 2017

Hey @HEELZiggler, we've got TWO WORDS FOR YA…. Please Stop. #SDLive — Leafs Fan in Van (@Vancouver_Leafs) September 20, 2017