Dolph Ziggler Responds To Critics, News On Jinder Mahal's WWE SmackDown Promo

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– It’s interesting to note that Jinder Mahal’s promo from this week’s Smackdown Live was not uploaded to WWE’s YouTube channel. The promo saw Mahal mock Shinsuke Nakamura for being Japanese and at one point he said “you always rook the same.” During the segment, the fans responded with a “that’s too far” chant.

– Dolph Ziggler has responded to fans that were critical of his wrestler impressions segment on Smackdown Live:

