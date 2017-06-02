dolph-ziggler-3

Dolph Ziggler Talks About His Recent Heel Turn And The Importance Of Crowd Reaction

Published On 02/06/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

Dolph Ziggler recently did an interview with Big Communications. Here are a few highlights:

On His Heel Persona:

“It’s already shaping up to be a big year for myself. For the longest time, I was the bad guy who you enjoyed watching one way or another, the last few years I was the good guy who you kind of enjoyed having around, so we’ll see if I’m starting to go back to my old ways. When I was first learning wrestling training and first learning to fall down, the trainer said that I was a natural jerk and was going to train me to be a bad guy. It made sense.”

On the Importance of Crowd Reaction:

“A lot of stuff that I do, and a handful of others, base it out on the crowd’s reaction and what is happening. Sometimes myself, there are times where I am being cheered when I shouldn’t be and be booed when I shouldn’t be, so I have a way or working around it. I have been wrestling since I was 5 years old. That’s been my life one way or another, being in WWE for the last 12 years. Being in WWE I have been very fortunate to work on a lot of charitable work for Make A Wish, Tribute to the Troops.”

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.