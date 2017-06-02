Dolph Ziggler Talks About His Recent Heel Turn And The Importance Of Crowd Reaction

Dolph Ziggler recently did an interview with Big Communications. Here are a few highlights:

On His Heel Persona:

“It’s already shaping up to be a big year for myself. For the longest time, I was the bad guy who you enjoyed watching one way or another, the last few years I was the good guy who you kind of enjoyed having around, so we’ll see if I’m starting to go back to my old ways. When I was first learning wrestling training and first learning to fall down, the trainer said that I was a natural jerk and was going to train me to be a bad guy. It made sense.”

On the Importance of Crowd Reaction:

“A lot of stuff that I do, and a handful of others, base it out on the crowd’s reaction and what is happening. Sometimes myself, there are times where I am being cheered when I shouldn’t be and be booed when I shouldn’t be, so I have a way or working around it. I have been wrestling since I was 5 years old. That’s been my life one way or another, being in WWE for the last 12 years. Being in WWE I have been very fortunate to work on a lot of charitable work for Make A Wish, Tribute to the Troops.”