Dolph Ziggler Turns Heel On SmackDown (Videos), Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Show

– The Wyatt Family will get their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title rematch from American Alpha on next week’s show from Baton Rouge, LA. Below is a promo from tonight’s show with Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper:

– Dolph Ziggler apparently turned heel on tonight’s SmackDown after losing to Baron Corbin. After the match, Kalisto made the save as Corbin went to attack Ziggler with a steel chair. Ziggler thanked Kalisto with a superkick and later attacked Apollo Crews in a backstage segment. Video from both segments can be seen below: