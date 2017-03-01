Dolph Ziggler Turns Heel On SmackDown (Videos), Title Match Announced For Next Week’s Show
– The Wyatt Family will get their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title rematch from American Alpha on next week’s show from Baton Rouge, LA. Below is a promo from tonight’s show with Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and Luke Harper:
"Next week, we are COMING to RECLAIM what is rightfully OURS!" – @WWEBrayWyatt to #AmericanAlpha #SDLive @WWEGable @JasonJordanJJ pic.twitter.com/x6jXpf4Fle
– Dolph Ziggler apparently turned heel on tonight’s SmackDown after losing to Baron Corbin. After the match, Kalisto made the save as Corbin went to attack Ziggler with a steel chair. Ziggler thanked Kalisto with a superkick and later attacked Apollo Crews in a backstage segment. Video from both segments can be seen below:
After @KalistoWWE chased away @BaronCorbinWWE, @HEELZiggler took out his frustrations on the luchador. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7C4cPT1nhr
.@HEELZiggler is boiling over with frustration at #SDLive, as he attacks @ApolloCrews in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/CHUS9lZpyW
