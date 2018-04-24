Double Main Event Booked For EVOLVE 104

The following was sent to us:

April 23rd: SHINE celebrates its 50th show this Friday in Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum. Be there in person or watch on live iPPV at WWNLive.com to see LuFisto defend the SHINE Championship vs. the returning Kimber Lee! This huge main event is fitting for such a landmark card. Go here for all the info.



April 23rd: The WWN Seminar/Tryout section has been updated with more details for May 20th in the Detroit area. This is opportunity.

April 23rd: Tickets are now on sale for EVOLVE on May 19th in the Chicago area and May 20th in the Detroit area at TicketFly.com. We will focus on the EVOLVE 104 lineup today and EVOLVE 105 lineup tomorrow.



April 23rd: EVOLVE 104 on May 19th in the Chicago area will feature a double main event! The first half will see new WWN Champion Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly defend vs. DJZ. If you saw the WWNLive Experience events, you know DJZ holds a victory over Theory. However, Theory already has momentum as champion after successfully defending vs. NXT star Marcel Barthel at WWE Wrestlemania Axxess on April 8th. These are two athletes who will lead the indies in 2018. Who will leave Chicago as WWN Champion?



April 23rd: EVOLVE Champion Matt Riddle vs. the returning Shane Strickland in a non-title match will be the other half of your double main event on May 19th. We’ll have much more on this match in the upcoming weeks.



April 23rd: Keith Lee vs. James Drake in a hoss fight has been signed for EVOLVE 104.



April 23rd: AR Fox vs. Zachary Wentz is set for May 19th.



April 23rd: Tracy Williams vs. Dominic Garrini with Stokely Hathway in a grudge match is set for EVOLVE 104.



April 23rd: Matt Knicks, Stevie Fierce & Isaias Velazquez vs. J.Spade, Amarok & Jonny Flex in a battle of Freelance vs. WildKat is set for EVOLVE 104.

April 23rd: Darby Allin has been out of action since suffering a concussion at the WWNLive Experience. He has been resting and recovering. He will receive a medical evaluation in about a week. He will be added to all upcoming EVOLVE events when he is cleared.



