Dr. Tom Prichard Thinks The WWE Is Wasting Talent

Dr. Tom Prichard recently took part in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc where he talked about a series of topics including former WWE star Mason Ryan, what he looks for in a wrestler, his advice to future wrestlers, and more.

During the interview, he talked about his belief that the WWE is wasting talent by signing popular independent acts and then not doing anything with them. Here is what he had to say:

“As soon as somebody gets hot, the WWE is smart enough to say, ‘here’s twice as much as you’re making there. We’re going to steal you and bring you over here.’ Look what happened to Ricochet. Look at what happened to a lot of talented guys. They’ve got them, for lack of a better description, pissing in the tent instead of pissing out. Do you know what I mean? So I understand that there is a level of success these guys are already found, Cody [Rhodes] and The Young [Bucks], man, they have earned so much respect and I admire these guys. I’m so proud of what they did, but I think that it takes talent to make a company. And you have to have loyal talent, and I’m sure they do, don’t get me wrong, but it remains to be seen.”