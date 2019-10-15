Draft Edition of RAW Viewership, Latest News On Eric Bischoff – WWE

– This week’s edition of WWE RAW, which featured night two of the WWE Draft, drew 2.279 million viewers. RAW from one year ago (10/15/18) drew 2.396 million viewers and last week’s show drew 2.334 million viewers.

Here are the hourly numbers:

2.521

2.318

1.997

– Regarding Eric Bischoff being fired from WWE, F4WOnline.com is reporting that his departure was not a shock according to those close to the situation. Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey will be the main people in charge of Smackdown moving forward.