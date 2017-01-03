Drew Galloway Talks About His TNA Departure, A Possible WWE Return, More

Drew Galloway recently did an interview with The Scottish Sun and explained why he left TNA Impact Wrestling:

“They came to me last week with an offer and it was very very good one, one of the best in the company and a position as top guy but the reality is that because they waited until the last second I had to turn it down.”

During the interview, Galloway noted that he has worked hard over the years and is able to do things on his own terms now.

“WWE or any of the big companies would be happy to have me back but I need to explore all possibilities.”

Galloway commented on possibly going back to WWE at some point but said this:

“It has to be the right offer and in the end, I’m not a young kid anymore. WWE was my dream at 21 but these days it’s all business.”