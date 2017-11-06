Drew McIntyre Artwork, Elias On Jason Jordan (Video), Fans On The Shield

– Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar had the cooler appearance in The Shield recently – Triple H in the UK or RAW General Manager Kurt Angle at TLC. As of this writing, 52% voted for Angle.

– As noted, tonight’s RAW form England will feature Elias vs. Jason Jordan in a “Guitar on a Pole” match. Below is video of Elias sending a message to Jordan before the match: