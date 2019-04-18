Drew McIntyre Comments On WWE Superstars That Complain

In an interview with sj-r.com, Drew McIntyre commented on WWE talent that complain online about their spots:

“I can look around now and see people who have lost perspective. They’re perhaps tweeting about how upset they are and their lack of opportunity instead of bettering themselves or working harder outside of the ring. They’re clearly not going to the gym and they don’t have that fire anymore, and I understand it because I was there. And I can spot it because I was that guy.”

“It’s my job and my character’s job to get rid of those who don’t necessarily have that fire and remind me of my younger self.”