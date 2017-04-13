drew-mcintyre

Drew McIntyre Hypes WWE NXT, Dylan Miley Apologizes To Partner (Video), Fans On NXT

– As seen on last night’s WWE NXT, newcomer Dylan Miley turned on his partner Michael Blais. In the video above, Miley shows up to apologize to his partner. Miley calls it an overreaction and hopes Blais gets better.

– As seen below, 68% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s NXT a thumbs up with over 2600 votes:

– Drew McIntyre tweeted the following after his return to NXT TV on last night’s episode:

