Drew McIntyre On WWE Locker Room, Bringing Positivity With Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with the WWE website. Here are the highlights.

How he and Ziggler are doing this campaign from a place of positivity:

“In the end, it trickles down from the top to the bottom. WWE Raw is the No. 1 sports-entertainment show in the world. If it starts to suffer, the rest of the sports-entertainment world starts to suffer. Together, we can bring a new era into WWE and lead them into where they need to be. We are truly leading by example, no matter how anyone sees us. This is for everyone’s own good.”

How the Raw locker room is now:

“I remember thinking, ‘Man, people are so relaxed now,’ acting like it’s not live Raw. There’s no tension in the air. Everyone is just getting along like we’re at band camp.”

“There are Superstars that deserve to be at the top and do give everything. But unfortunately, a vast majority wouldn’t have survived 11 years ago when I got signed. Those who ask themselves, ‘Is he talking about me?’ Positive or negative, the answer is probably yes.”