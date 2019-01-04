Drew McIntyre Reflects On His Return To WWE

Drew McIntyre recently did an interview with The Orlando Sentinel. Here are a few highlights:

“When I first went back, I guess in the back of my mind I had a chip on my shoulder, but I don’t think that way anymore. Now I just work harder than those around me and hope that everyone else starts doing the same.”

“Triple H convinced me it was time to come home. I’m proud of the different man I became during my time away. I came back as the grown-up version of myself.”

“Now all I need to do is become the first British heavyweight champion. I’m not shy to say that’s the goal. If it isn’t, why are you even here?”