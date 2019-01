During a recent media call to promote the Royal Rumble PPV, Drew McIntyre commented on who he wants to face at WrestleMania 35:

“The goal is win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania for the Championship. But I might consider having a match with John Cena at WrestleMania just as big, because as was mentioned earlier, he might not have too many left and I do believe he is the greatest superstar of all time. So that would be the biggest notch in my belt if that was to go through.”