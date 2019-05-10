Drew McIntyre Teases Big Match, Natalya – Saudi Arabia

– In an interview with express.co.uk, Drew McIntyre teased having a match with John Cena:

“I never had a Singles Match with John Cena. Before he hangs it up officially I definitely want that match. A victory would be another notch on my belt.”

– In an interview with ESPN1530’s No Holds Barred, Natalya commented on women possibly wrestling in Saudi Arabia:

“I would really love a chance, one day, to go to Saudi Arabia. I think that would be an incredible thing for women to make some history over there. So one day I hope, in a way that Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss were able to wrestle in Abu Dhabi, one day hopefully that would be a place I would like to go to and be able to do something historical for women over there.”

“I don’t know, but I’m a firm believer in never say never. For women to be able to one day be able to perform in Saudi Arabia, I know it’s not something we’re doing it at this moment, but one day I want to be one of the women to do that. For me I just think it would just be so historical for women to make those positive steps over there. I think it’d be a huge step for WWE and huge step for that country. It’s something I want to be a part of.”