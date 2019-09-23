Drew McIntyre – WWE Update, Canadian Police Address Lacey Evans

– In an injury update on Drew McInctyre, PWInsider.com is reporting that McIntyre has not been cleared to return to the ring. While it’s believed that McIntyre isn’t backstage at RAW, the current speculation is that his return is imminent and he’ll be back in time for the 2019 WWE Draft.

– In an update on the Lacey Evans story about getting pulled over by Canadian police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a statement noting that the ticket was legitimate but the officer agreed to participate in a scripted encounter with Evans:

“Following the issuing of the ticket…the motorist identified herself as a sports entertainer with (WWE). She asked the member if he would participate in a rehearsed interaction on camera with her WWE persona. The member obliged.”