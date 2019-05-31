Dustin Rhodes Gives Promo Advice To Wrestlers

Dustin Rhodes wrote the following on his Twitter account regarding promos:

If you are a talent and are doing a promo, you must make it your own. Feed your character the substance that it needs, not a writers written words. Be organic and let the audience feel it. You want them to believe in you? Then tear up the script. Step outside your cofort zone. 🖤

