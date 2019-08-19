Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Marries Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a married man.

The wrestler-turned-actor announced on Monday that he has married longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian.

Johnson posted a photo on his official Instagram account showing the two dressed in wedding finery and arms raised in celebration on a rise overlooking the ocean in Hawaii. In the second photo, the newlyweds lock lips at the edge of the water with the sunset behind them.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” Johnson wrote.

Johnson tagged his new wife in the photo as well as his former brother-in-law, Hiram Garcia, who is the president of the production company founded by Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, are the parents of two daughters: Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1. He has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Garcia.

Johnson reportedly met Hashian, a singer/songwriter/producer, in 2006 while filming The Game Plan in the Boston, Massachusetts area. Johnson was married to Garcia at the time. Johnson and Hashian are rumored to have started dating after Johnson and Garcia announced their split in June 2007.

Johnson told Entertainment Tonight in July 2018 that he was in no rush to wed Hashian.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” Johnson said. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”