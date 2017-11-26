Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Remembers When His Family Couldn’t Afford Thanksgiving Dinner

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, but he won’t let us forget his humble beginnings.

The actor and former wrestler shared on Instagram how grateful he was to have a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, remembering how he’d spent the holiday as a child.

“As my mom pointed out earlier in the day, there was a time back in ’87 when we couldn’t even afford Thanksgiving dinner and was praying someone would invite us over their house to eat,” Johnson captioned his family photo. “We were in a tough spot back then, but we got thru it.”

Johnson has been blunt about his family’s financial struggles before.

He said earlier this year that growing up poor helped drive his success in Hollywood. He said he shared his recollections of nearly getting evicted when he was 14 years old with his castmates to push them to work.

“I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck and wonder how you’re going to pay the rent,” Johnson said. “I know what it’s like to be evicted. Money doesn’t fall out of the sky. So if you’re going to pay for your ticket, that inspires me to want to make a great movie.”

The actor said his family gathered around this year to speak from their hearts with “tears, laughter and boundless gratitude.”