DX Members At WWE RAW, Bayley’s Championship Photo Shoot (Video), Birthdays

– This Fallout video from Monday night’s RAW features RAW Women’s Champion Bayley in her first shoot with the gold. As noted, it’s been announced that Charlotte Flair will get her rematch from Bayley at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

– Former WWE United States Champion Carlito turns 38 years old today while former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Oliver Grey turns 30. Also, today would have been the 56th birthday for former WWE Women’s Champion Bertha Faye.

– There was a mini DX reunion backstage at Monday night’s RAW in Los Angeles as Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was backstage visiting. Here he is with former partners Triple H and “Road Dogg” Brian James: