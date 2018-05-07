E! Network Renews Total Divas For Two More Seasons – Details

The following was sent to us:

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 7, 2018 – E! and WWE®’s fan-favorite TV series “Total Divas®” has been greenlit for seasons eight and nine. Later this fall, season eight will debut with a few familiar faces and even a blast from the past as the series follows several powerful and inspiring female WWE Superstars and gives viewers an exclusive glimpse inside their professional careers and the challenges of their everyday lives.

“We are thrilled to have celebrated the 100thepisode of this popular franchise and are grateful to announce two additional seasons,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, E!’s Executive Vice President of Development and Production. “The series will continue to give a rare glimpse at a beloved cast of strong, diverse women whose big personalities, unique relationships and aspirational lifestyles have proven to resonate with our audience.”

Season 7 of Total Divas delivered 884k Total Viewers and 547k P18-49 and ranked among the Top 5 original programs on Wednesdays in Primetime (8-11pm) across ad-supported cable among key demo W18-34.*

“Total Divas” is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions. Gil Goldschein, Russell Jay and Farnaz Farjam Chazan are Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Kevin Dunn is Executive Producer for WWE. Nikki Bella serves as a Co-Executive Producer. For more information on “Total Divas” please visit: http://www.eonline.com/shows/total_divas

In addition, the third season of the popular spin-off series “Total Bellas” starring WWE Superstars Brie Bella® and Nikki Bella® will premiere Sunday, May 20 at 9pm ET/PT.

Ratings Source: *Source: Nielsen, L3, premieres only, ranks are based on an avg. weekly ranking during its run and excludes sports, kids programming and specials. Median Age/ Gender Skew is P2+.

E! is the only global, multi-platform brand for all things pop culture. The network is currently available to 91 million cable and satellite subscribers in the U.S. “E! News” airs nightly on the network and is the leading multi-platform publisher delivering breaking entertainment news and pop culture coverage 24/7 across all digital and social media. E! programming includes popular series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Total Divas,” “Botched,” “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry” as well as the network’s scripted series “The Royals” and “The Arrangement.” Additionally, E!’s “Live from the Red Carpet” signature events keep fans connected to their favorite stars on pop culture’s biggest nights. E! is a network of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. For more corporate information, visit www.nbcuniversal.com.

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG, family-friendly programming can be seen in more than 800 million homes worldwide in 20 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 180 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP) is the leading producer of innovative entertainment content. The Emmy Award-winning company is widely credited with creating the reality television genre with its hit series The Real World (32 seasons on MTV). BMP continued to innovate with the first reality game show, Road Rules(MTV), in 1995; the first reality sitcom, The Simple Life (E!), in 2003; and the first reality soap opera, Starting Over, in 2003. BMP’s current programming includes Keeping up with the Kardashians, Life of Kylie, Total Divas, Total Bellas and Citizen Rose (E!), The Real World, The Challenge and The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars (MTV), Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars (Lifetime), Valerie’s Home Cooking(Food Network), Born This Way (A&E), Earth Live (National Geographic), Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix), The Selection: Special Operations Experiment (History), The Healer (TLC), Chachi’s World (go90), GloBugz (YouTube), Ball in the Family (Facebook Watch) and Miz and Mrs. (USA Network). BMP has also produced They Call Us Monsters (PBS), Valentine Road (HBO), Pedro (MTV) and the Emmy Award-winning Autism: The Musical (HBO) for BMP Films. Based in Glendale, CA, the company was founded in 1987 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim, who were inducted into the Television Academy’s Hall of Fame in 2012. The company joined Banijay Group in 2010.