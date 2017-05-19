Earl Hebner Never Going Into The WWE Hall of Fame?

During a recent appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Earl Hebner seemed doubtful that he would ever go into the WWE Hall of Fame because he left the company under bad terms:

“I’ll probably never go into the WWE Hall of Fame because we still have problems down the road and it doesn’t really matter to me whether I do or I don’t, anybody that knows me will know who I am. If Vince doesn’t ever want to induct me into it that is fine. I really think I should be but the problems that we still have, it is what it is. If I never get in there that is fine and it is no problem to me but people know who I am and I’ll let it be my legend of being a Hebner and I’ll just base it on that.”