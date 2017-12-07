Earl Hebner Talks About Leaving Impact Wrestling And Possible WWE Return

Earl Hebner spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard section to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

On possible WWE return:

“I would love to go back to WWE and finish my life in this business right there. Vince McMahon was always good to me, and he gave me the opportunity to be who I am and what I am. I would love to go back and, if nothing else, do one more match to say thank you very much for what you’ve done for me.”

On receiving a pay cut playing a factor in him leaving Impact Wrestling:

“We thought the new company had it all worked out when they bought it, but they’ve been having financial problems. I feel like I’ve been paying them. It’s been pay cut after pay cut, so I asked for my release. Some of the wrestlers were only getting paid $100 a day. That’s a slap in the face to the wrestlers. My son, Brian, also wanted his release, and then they asked Brian Stiffler to be the senior ref. But the money he’d have made there would have been spent on expenses on the road, so he quit, too.”