Early Betting Odds For WWE Backlash Event

The Backlash pay-per-view event takes place on May 6, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

Here are the early betting odds:

WWE Champion AJ Styles has been installed as a -160 favourite for his defence against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Seth Rollins is a -475 favorite to successfully retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship against The Miz (+325).

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax is -750 against Alexa Bliss (+450) while WWE Smackdown Women’s champ Carmella is -135 for her meeting with Charlotte Flair (-105).

Roman Reigns has been priced as a -600 favourite for his match with Smackdown’s Samoa Joe (+400).

Daniel Bryan is -460 for his battle against Big Cass (+320).

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley are -475 in their tag team match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (+325).