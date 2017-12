Here are the early betting odds for Sunday’s WWE Clash of Champions PPV:

* WWE Championship: AJ Styles(c) -415 vs. Jinder Mahal +295

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair(c) -675 vs. Natalya +425

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos(c) -245 vs. The Field (The New Day, Shelton Benjamin/Chad Gable and Rusev/Aiden English) +175

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn -300 vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura +220