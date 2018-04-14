Early Betting Odds For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here are the betting odds:

Greatest Royal Rumble 2018

Braun Strowman +500

Bobby Lashley +600

Daniel Bryan +700

Rey Mysterio +1000

Elias +1100

Chris Jericho +1400

Baron Corbin +1600

The Great Khali +1600

The Big Show +1800

Kane +2000

The Undertaker +2000

Bray Wyatt +2200

Dolph Ziggler +2200

John Cena +2500

Triple H +2500

Kurt Angle +3300

Mojo Rawley +5000

Apollo +6600

Big E +6600

Chad Gable +6600

Goldust +6600

Kofi Kingston +6600

Shelton Benjamin +6600

Sin Cara +6600

Titus O’Neil +6600

Xavier Woods +6600

Nicholas +10000

Universal Championship – Steel Cage Match

Brock Lesnar(c) +400 vs Roman Reigns -700

Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four Way Ladder Match

Seth Rollins(c) -137 vs The Miz +333 vs Finn Balor +500 vs Samoa Joe +600

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR