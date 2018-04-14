Early Betting Odds For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here are the betting odds:
Greatest Royal Rumble 2018
Braun Strowman +500
Bobby Lashley +600
Daniel Bryan +700
Rey Mysterio +1000
Elias +1100
Chris Jericho +1400
Baron Corbin +1600
The Great Khali +1600
The Big Show +1800
Kane +2000
The Undertaker +2000
Bray Wyatt +2200
Dolph Ziggler +2200
John Cena +2500
Triple H +2500
Kurt Angle +3300
Mojo Rawley +5000
Apollo +6600
Big E +6600
Chad Gable +6600
Goldust +6600
Kofi Kingston +6600
Shelton Benjamin +6600
Sin Cara +6600
Titus O’Neil +6600
Xavier Woods +6600
Nicholas +10000
Universal Championship – Steel Cage Match
Brock Lesnar(c) +400 vs Roman Reigns -700
Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four Way Ladder Match
Seth Rollins(c) -137 vs The Miz +333 vs Finn Balor +500 vs Samoa Joe +600