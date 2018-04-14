Early Betting Odds For WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here are the betting odds:

Greatest Royal Rumble 2018



Braun Strowman +500



Bobby Lashley +600



Daniel Bryan +700



Rey Mysterio +1000



Elias +1100



Chris Jericho +1400



Baron Corbin +1600



The Great Khali +1600



The Big Show +1800



Kane +2000



The Undertaker +2000



Bray Wyatt +2200



Dolph Ziggler +2200



John Cena +2500



Triple H +2500



Kurt Angle +3300



Mojo Rawley +5000



Apollo +6600



Big E +6600



Chad Gable +6600



Goldust +6600



Kofi Kingston +6600



Shelton Benjamin +6600



Sin Cara +6600



Titus O’Neil +6600



Xavier Woods +6600



Nicholas +10000



Universal Championship – Steel Cage Match



Brock Lesnar(c) +400 vs Roman Reigns -700



Intercontinental Championship – Fatal Four Way Ladder Match



Seth Rollins(c) -137 vs The Miz +333 vs Finn Balor +500 vs Samoa Joe +600