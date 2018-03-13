Early Betting Odds Released For Matches At WrestleMania

SportsBettingExperts.com has released the early betting odds for some WrestleMania 34 matches, which you can see here:

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH – TO HOLD UNIVERSAL TITLE AT END OF WRESTLEMANIA 34

Roman Reigns: -350

Brock Lesnar: +300

Any Other Wrestler: +500

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Finn Balor: +115

Seth Rollins: +150

The Miz: +350

MIXED TAG TEAM MATCH

Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle: -350

Triple H/Stephanie McMahon: +300

MIXED TITLE MATCH METHOD OF VICTORY

Pinfall: +125

Submission: -225

Any Other Method: +700