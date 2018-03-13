Early Betting Odds Released For Matches At WrestleMania

By
Andrew Ravens
-

SportsBettingExperts.com has released the early betting odds for some WrestleMania 34 matches, which you can see here:

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH – TO HOLD UNIVERSAL TITLE AT END OF WRESTLEMANIA 34
Roman Reigns: -350
Brock Lesnar: +300
Any Other Wrestler: +500

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
Finn Balor: +115
Seth Rollins: +150
The Miz: +350

MIXED TAG TEAM MATCH
Ronda Rousey/Kurt Angle: -350
Triple H/Stephanie McMahon: +300

MIXED TITLE MATCH METHOD OF VICTORY
Pinfall: +125
Submission: -225
Any Other Method: +700

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR