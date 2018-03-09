Early Betting Odds Released For WWE Fastlane PPV

Thanks to BetWrestling for sending out the following:

WWE Fastlane is this Sunday on the WWE Network and is the last PPV before Wrestlemania next month. The early betting odds have been set and in the main event AJ Styles is expected to retain the WWE Championship with heavy odds of -800. These odds are especially convincing, given that Styles is defending against five different opponents in a Six Pack Challenge. With AJ expected to have a long awaited dream match with Shinsuke Nakamura, his former rival in New Japan, this projection will most likely stand.

No one else in this match seems to have much of a chance. John Cena has the next best odds after AJ and even then is a long shot as a +750 underdog. Everyone else in the match has even less favorable odds with the least favorable being Dolph Ziggler at +1200.

The only Fastlane participant with better odds than AJ is the Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at -1000. Charlotte is defending against Ruby Riott, the leader of the Riott Squad and she has odds of +500.

For the United States Championship, Bobby Roode and challenger Randy Orton are currently in a dead heat, both having odds of -120 making this the least predictable match of the entire event. This one could go either way.

The Smackdown Tag Team Championship very close with The Usos slightly favored at -175 to successfully retain. The New Days are the challengers and only marginal underdogs at +125.

In a singles match, the man who will fact the WWE Champion at Wrestlemania is favored at -800 to defeat Rusev, who is at +450. This is a virtual lock and presumably serving as a showcase match for Nakamura headed into the biggest show of the year.

Finally in a women’s tag team match, Becky Lynch and Naomi are favored slightly at -150 to defeat Natalya & Carmella, who are +110 underdogs. These are close odds and could go either way because this match doesn’t matter very much.

As always, the odds will change as we draw close to the event. The minus sign represents the favorites and the plus sign indicates underdogs. The digit after the plus or minus tells us how favored or unfavored a particular competitor is.

WWE Fastlane Betting Odds

* WWE Championship 6 Pack Challenge:

AJ Styles(c) -800 vs.

John Cena +750 vs.

Sami Zayn +850 vs.

Kevin Owens +900 vs.

Baron Corbin +1000 vs.

Dolph Ziggler +1200

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair(c) -1000 vs. Ruby Riott +500

* United States Championship: Bobby Roode(c) -120 vs. Randy Orton -120

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos(c) -175 vs. The New Day +125

* Shinsuke Nakamura +800 vs. Rusev +450

* Becky Lynch & Naomi -150 vs. Natalya & Carmella +110