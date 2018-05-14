Early Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Betting Odds Released

The Money In The Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

Here are the odds for the Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match:



The Miz 11/8

Big E 9/4

Braun Strowman 10/3

Finn Balor 11/2

Rusev 11/2

Samoa Joe 13/2

Big Cass 8/1

Andrade “Cien” Almas 12/1

Elias 14/1

Daniel Breyan 16/1

Baron Corbin 18/1

Cesaro 20/1

Jinder Mahal 20/1

