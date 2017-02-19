Early Speculation About The WWE RAW After WrestleMania 33

Rumors have been circulating on social media claiming that WWE already has major plans for the RAW after WrestleMania and the show is already booked solid. A Shinsuke Nakamura call up and an appearance from Goldberg to cement a longer run with the company are just two of the rumors floating around.

While both of the above rumors could possibly happen, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com took to Twitter to dispel the rumors and speculation. When asked if WWE had anything already planned, Melzter said that they don’t even have an episode of RAW written until days before the show. He also noted that there are constant rewrites leading up to the show.