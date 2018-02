The early betting odds for both the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches at this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the WWE Network have been released.

Men’s Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns -670, Braun Strowman +200, Seth Rollins +600, Finn Balor +1500, John Cena +1500, Elias +2500, The Miz +3300

Women’s Elimination Chamber

Alexa Bliss -295, Sasha Banks +150, Bayley +550, Sonya Deville +550, Mickie James +1700, Mandy Rose +3300