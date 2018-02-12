EC3 Addresses His Departure From Impact Wrestling

Former Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently spoke with Newsweek. During the interview, he explained his decision to leave Impact Wrestling. Here is what he had to say:

“My decision to leave Impact had nothing to with their business or finances and everything with me wanting to challenge myself to something new. Leaving Impact was a very difficult decision as I had six months left on a very lucrative and talent-friendly contract. Anthem lived up to that contract and always treated me with the utmost respect as a businessman and a person.”