EC3 Files Documents To Trademark Name

Impact Wrestling superstar Ethan Carter III has filed documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in an attempt to legally own his character’s name, stating that Ethan Carter III (real name Michael Hutter), wants to use the name for Entertainment Services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer, Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor and for conducting fitness classes.

The news comes shortly after Impact Wrestling made public comments, changing their policy on the intellectual property of their wrestler’s name, allowing the wrestlers to own their characters in the future. If Ethan Carter III faces no opposition, he should own the name in early 2018.