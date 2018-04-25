EC3 Has Idea For New Name Of Shinsuke Nakamura’s Finisher, Edge Visits WWE Performance Center

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter to comment on his first visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

https://twitter.com/TheSEdge Comments on Visiting The WWE PC,cotty2Hotty/status/989136121069297664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

– WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Carter III pitched the idea of a new name for Shinsuke Nakamura’s finisher. He sent out the following tweet:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR