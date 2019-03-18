EC3 In The WWE Doghouse?

There is internet speculation that EC3 is currently in the WWE doghouse. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following:

“I asked around and most people in the company don’t know what the deal is but one person told us that, for some reason, Vince McMahon is not too high on EC3 right now.”

EC3 lost to Tyler Breeze on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. EC3 has also been losing at WWE live events and was pinned in a triple threat match over the weekend.

Breeze recently acknowledged his victory over EC3: