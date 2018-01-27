EC3 Officially Signs With The WWE

As seen at Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on the WWE Network, former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 was spotted in the crowd and introduced to WWE fans.
This is a confirmation that he has signed with the sports entertainment company. WWE holds TV tapings this coming Thursday and Friday. Thus, he will likely make his debut then.
You never know WHO you'll run into at #NXTTakeOver. Nice to see you, @therealec3! pic.twitter.com/6QsBQ14DZG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 28, 2018